Simple and privacy-friendly
Google Analytics alternative
Plausible is lightweight and open source web analytics. No cookies and fully compliant with GDPR, CCPA and PECR. Made and hosted in the EU, powered by European-owned cloud infrastructure 🇪🇺
It's time to ditch Google Analytics
Frustrated with Google Analytics? So are we and that's why we built Plausible Analytics, a simple, lightweight (< 1 KB), open source and privacy-friendly alternative that doesn't come from the adtech world.
Web analytics went from a simple, fun and useful practice for site owners to a data grabbing machine for surveillance capitalism. Google Analytics is frustrating to use, difficult to understand, slow to load and privacy-invasive too.
Plausible Analytics is built for privacy-conscious site owners. You get valuable and actionable stats to help you improve your efforts while your visitors keep having a nice and enjoyable experience.
Here's what makes Plausible a great Google Analytics alternative and why we're trusted by 6,000+ paying subscribers to deliver their website and business insights:
Simple analytics at a glance
Plausible is simple analytics. It is easy to understand and it cuts through the noise. Check your site traffic and get all the essential insights on one page in one minute. There are no layers of menus, there is no need for you to build custom reports, custom dashboards or PowerPoint documents.
Lightweight script that keeps your site speed fast
Plausible is lightweight analytics. Our script is 45 times smaller than Google Analytics. Your page weight will be cut down, your site will load faster and you'll reduce your carbon footprint for a greener and more sustainable web. A site with 10,000 monthly visitors can save 4.5 kg of CO2 emissions per year by switching.
No need for cookie banners or GDPR consent
Plausible is privacy-friendly analytics. All the site measurement is carried out absolutely anonymously. Cookies are not used and no personal data is collected. There are no persistent identifiers. No cross-site or cross-device tracking either. Your site data is not used for any other purposes. All visitor data is exclusively processed with servers owned and operated by European companies and it never leaves the EU.
Track events, goal conversions and campaigns
Plausible is useful. Segment your audience by any metric you click on. Answer the important questions about your visitors, content and referral sources. Analyze paid campaigns and dark traffic using UTM parameters. Track outbound link clicks, file downloads and 404 error pages. Create custom events, see how they convert and identify trends that matter.
Invite team members and share your dashboard
Plausible is shareable. Your stats are private by default but you can choose to be transparent and make them public so anyone with your custom link can view them. You can embed the dashboard into your website too. Stats can also be shared privately by generating a secure link. You can invite team members and assign user roles too.
Transparent and fully open source software
Plausible is open source analytics. Our source code is available and accessible on GitHub so anyone can read it, inspect it and review it to verify that our actions match with our words. We welcome feedback and have a public roadmap. If you're happy to manage your own infrastructure, you can self-host Plausible too.
We hope you enjoy Plausible!
Regards,
Uku and Marko
P.S. We're completely independent, self-funded, bootstrapped and debt-free. We're not interested in raising funds or taking investment. We choose the subscription business model rather than surveillance capitalism. We're operating a sustainable project funded solely by the fees that our subscribers pay us. And we donate 5% of our revenue. Read more about us.
People ❤️ Plausible
Plausible is built for scale and can serve sites with hundreds of millions of monthly visitors. Thousands of sites, startups and some of the world's leading brands have already made the switch from Google Analytics and other services.
- Tracked pageviews
- 11.7B
- Active websites
- 39,791
- Uptime (Last 90 days)
- 99.99%
All site scripts integrated with CNAME domains <1hr.
Became a paying customer within 1hr of the 30-day trial.
Simple, traffic-based pricing
Sign up for 30-day unlimited trial. No credit card required.
Monthly pageviews
Your price
What's included
-
50 websites
-
Email/Slack reports
-
100% data ownership
-
Custom events
-
Unlimited data retention
-
Unlimited team members
Why use Plausible Analytics?
Google Analytics is overkill for most site owners. Plausible Analytics is easy to use and understand with no training or prior experience.
- Quick and easy to integrate
- Simple to set up and integrate with popular tools such as WordPress, Ghost, Squarespace, Wix and Weebly. Supports single-page applications and hash-based routing.
- A powerful and flexible API
- Our API offers a way to retrieve your stats programmatically, send your metrics wherever you want and present them in whatever shape you want.
- Email and Slack reports
- Keep an eye on your traffic with weekly and/or monthly reports. Get traffic spike notifications so you don't miss being on the Hacker News. Reports can be sent to multiple recipients.
- Serve the script as a first-party connection
- You can set up a proxy to serve our script from your domain name as a first-party connection and get more accurate stats.
- Own and control your data
- Your site data will never be shared with or sold to any third-parties. It will never be monetized, mined and harvested for personal and behavioral trends.
- Filter the dashboard by anything you click on
- Dig more in-depth and get further insights by filtering. Click on any metric to filter your dashboard by it. Mix and match filters too.
- Integrate with Search Console
- Integrate with Google Search Console to see search queries people use to find your site in Google's search results directly in your Plausible dashboard.
- Analyze marketing campaigns
- Tag your paid ads, emails and social media posts with UTM tags and analyze your ecommerce and marketing campaigns from click to conversion.