It's time to ditch Google Analytics

Frustrated with Google Analytics? So are we and that's why we built Plausible Analytics, a simple, lightweight (< 1 KB), open source and privacy-friendly alternative that doesn't come from the adtech world.

Web analytics went from a simple, fun and useful practice for site owners to a data grabbing machine for surveillance capitalism. Google Analytics is frustrating to use, difficult to understand, slow to load and privacy-invasive too.

Plausible Analytics is built for privacy-conscious site owners. You get valuable and actionable stats to help you improve your efforts while your visitors keep having a nice and enjoyable experience.

Here's what makes Plausible a great Google Analytics alternative and why we're trusted by 6,000+ paying subscribers to deliver their website and business insights:

Simple analytics at a glance

Plausible is simple analytics. It is easy to understand and it cuts through the noise. Check your site traffic and get all the essential insights on one page in one minute. There are no layers of menus, there is no need for you to build custom reports, custom dashboards or PowerPoint documents.

Lightweight script that keeps your site speed fast

Plausible is lightweight analytics. Our script is 45 times smaller than Google Analytics. Your page weight will be cut down, your site will load faster and you'll reduce your carbon footprint for a greener and more sustainable web. A site with 10,000 monthly visitors can save 4.5 kg of CO2 emissions per year by switching.

No need for cookie banners or GDPR consent

Plausible is privacy-friendly analytics. All the site measurement is carried out absolutely anonymously. Cookies are not used and no personal data is collected. There are no persistent identifiers. No cross-site or cross-device tracking either. Your site data is not used for any other purposes. All visitor data is exclusively processed with servers owned and operated by European companies and it never leaves the EU.

Track events, goal conversions and campaigns

Plausible is useful. Segment your audience by any metric you click on. Answer the important questions about your visitors, content and referral sources. Analyze paid campaigns and dark traffic using UTM parameters. Track outbound link clicks, file downloads and 404 error pages. Create custom events, see how they convert and identify trends that matter.

Invite team members and share your dashboard

Plausible is shareable. Your stats are private by default but you can choose to be transparent and make them public so anyone with your custom link can view them. You can embed the dashboard into your website too. Stats can also be shared privately by generating a secure link. You can invite team members and assign user roles too.

Transparent and fully open source software

Plausible is open source analytics. Our source code is available and accessible on GitHub so anyone can read it, inspect it and review it to verify that our actions match with our words. We welcome feedback and have a public roadmap. If you're happy to manage your own infrastructure, you can self-host Plausible too.

We hope you enjoy Plausible!

Regards,

Uku and Marko

P.S. We're completely independent, self-funded, bootstrapped and debt-free. We're not interested in raising funds or taking investment. We choose the subscription business model rather than surveillance capitalism. We're operating a sustainable project funded solely by the fees that our subscribers pay us. And we donate 5% of our revenue. Read more about us.